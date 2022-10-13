Wealth Architects LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $212.60. 181,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,043. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.57 and its 200 day moving average is $237.43. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.31 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

