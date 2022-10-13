Wealth Architects LLC Buys 215 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. HT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,080,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.53. 68,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,279,767. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.49 and a 12 month high of $81.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.90 and a 200 day moving average of $76.65.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

