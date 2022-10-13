Wealth Architects LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,902,000 after buying an additional 869,754 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,294,000 after buying an additional 593,623 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,105,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,628,000 after buying an additional 56,172 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,755,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,322,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,665,000 after purchasing an additional 344,430 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.62. The stock had a trading volume of 181,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,674. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $196.23 and a one year high of $267.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.23.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

