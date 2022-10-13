WazirX (WRX) Reaches Market Cap of $72.77 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000984 BTC on major exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $72.77 million and $1.97 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,286.10 or 0.27241456 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

