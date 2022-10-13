WAXE (WAXE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $127,335.00

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. During the last seven days, WAXE has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. WAXE has a total market cap of $328.55 million and approximately $127,335.00 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for about $78.34 or 0.00416790 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,103.36 or 0.27574663 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010770 BTC.

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE was first traded on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

