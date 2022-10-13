WAX (WAXP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10.52 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0785 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $175.63 million and $10.52 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,103.36 or 0.27574663 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010770 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,946,317,805 coins and its circulating supply is 2,237,614,556 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,946,096,665.0950065 with 2,237,402,288.7061872 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.08185715 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $6,105,894.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

