Waters (NYSE:WAT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $265.47

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $265.47 and last traded at $267.56, with a volume of 1379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $270.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.63.

Waters Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Waters by 404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Waters by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

