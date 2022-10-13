Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95,248 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $24,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $154.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

