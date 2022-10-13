Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Up 6.3%

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.54 and last traded at $14.28. 34,763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,299,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRBY. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Warby Parker to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Warby Parker Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 44.81% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $149.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $76,994.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $74,850.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,759.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $76,994.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at $1,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 21.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter valued at $803,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter valued at $1,311,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter valued at $676,000.

About Warby Parker

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.