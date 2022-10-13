Warburg Research Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €29.00 Price Target

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €29.00 ($29.59) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($23.47) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($38.78) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €19.88 ($20.28) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €12.71 ($12.96) and a 12 month high of €36.45 ($37.19). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

