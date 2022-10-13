Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Short Interest Update

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the September 15th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPCB. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the first quarter valued at $55,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 622.2% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the first quarter valued at $216,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WPCB traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 42,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,595. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Company Profile

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

