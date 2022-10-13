Wanchain Hits Market Capitalization of $31.47 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $31.47 million and $812,848.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000885 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00081301 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00059863 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000539 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00016006 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00026537 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000337 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001450 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007344 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency . Wanchain has a current supply of 192,701,891.18846744. The last known price of Wanchain is 0.17161017 USD and is down -3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $405,612.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wanchain.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.