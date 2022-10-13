Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 882,875 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $107,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.89. The company had a trading volume of 128,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366,230. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $349.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.