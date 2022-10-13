WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Gap Down to $8.69

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.69, but opened at $8.30. WalkMe shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 707 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WKME. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WalkMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

WalkMe Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $709.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of -0.22.

Institutional Trading of WalkMe

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 92.90% and a negative net margin of 45.42%. The company had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. WalkMe’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $675,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at $3,382,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in WalkMe by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Featured Articles

