WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Gap Down to $8.69

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.69, but opened at $8.30. WalkMe shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 707 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on WKME shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WalkMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WalkMe from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on WalkMe from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

WalkMe Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $709.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of -0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WalkMe

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.53 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 92.90% and a negative net margin of 45.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WKME. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Further Reading

