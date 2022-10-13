Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.26. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $340.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.06 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 117.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

