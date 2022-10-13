Walker Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 201,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXMT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $65,149.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,148 shares of company stock worth $114,708 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

BXMT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,369. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average is $29.31.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 44.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

