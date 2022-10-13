Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New $7.72 Million Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 288,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,718,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,644,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,057,000 after purchasing an additional 119,762 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,182 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Trading Up 3.6 %

MRO traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.43. The company had a trading volume of 359,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,996,251. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.41. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.