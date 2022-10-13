Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New $10.45 Million Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 293,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $31.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,622,867. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.14.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

