Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $4.92 Million in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 153.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,232,000 after buying an additional 68,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.43.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ NXST traded up $4.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.20. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.69 and a 1-year high of $204.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,673,887.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,627,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total transaction of $36,685.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,887.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,627,651.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,923 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

