Walker Asset Management LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Walker Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,337,691 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $761.29.

ORLY stock traded up $10.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $738.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,793. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $750.88. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $713.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $675.79.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.33 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.