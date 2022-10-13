Walker Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 40,610 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,610 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $10,001,000. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.9% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $9.88 on Thursday, hitting $246.94. 148,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,876. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.31.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

