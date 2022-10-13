Walker Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $3,280,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.6 %

United Parcel Service stock traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,715. The company has a market capitalization of $142.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.21.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

