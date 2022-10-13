Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 285,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 7,265,612 shares.The stock last traded at $32.76 and had previously closed at $31.94.
The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.
WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.23.
The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.74.
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.
