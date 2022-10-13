Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 285,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 7,265,612 shares.The stock last traded at $32.76 and had previously closed at $31.94.

The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

