Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 5,254 shares.The stock last traded at $8.40 and had previously closed at $8.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WALD. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Waldencast in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Waldencast in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Waldencast Stock Down 3.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Waldencast Company Profile
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
