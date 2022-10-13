Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 5,254 shares.The stock last traded at $8.40 and had previously closed at $8.22.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WALD. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Waldencast in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Waldencast in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Waldencast by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waldencast in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. CVI Holdings LLC boosted its position in Waldencast by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 303,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Waldencast during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Waldencast during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000.

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

