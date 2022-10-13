W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WPC. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.40.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $70.98 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.77.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 154.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

