Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VMC. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.93.

VMC opened at $154.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMC. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Wafra Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 14,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 566,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

