Vulcan Forged PYR Market Cap Tops $92.94 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $3.89 or 0.00020036 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $92.94 million and approximately $36.76 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,410.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006207 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002895 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00039676 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00057674 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005290 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022602 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.82940205 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $19,861,803.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

