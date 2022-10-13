VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Trading Up 8%

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) shares were up 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.75 and last traded at $42.49. Approximately 349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VSEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VSE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16. The firm has a market cap of $548.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.37.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. VSE had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $241.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in VSE by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in VSE by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,081,000 after purchasing an additional 76,295 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 243,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 219,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 39,597 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 206,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 85,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

