VP (LON:VP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $802.38

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 802.38 ($9.70) and traded as low as GBX 700 ($8.46). VP shares last traded at GBX 700 ($8.46), with a volume of 4,507 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VP in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,040 ($12.57) price objective for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 799.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 861.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of £291.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,093.75.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through UK Forks, Brandon Hire Station, ESS, Groundforce, TPA, MEP Hire, Torrent Trackside, Airpac Rentals, and TR Group businesses. The UK Forks business engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms use for construction and housebuilding sites.

