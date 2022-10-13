Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $10.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.15% and a negative net margin of 193.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 149,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $913,329.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,628,933 shares in the company, valued at $34,280,201.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 633,787 shares of company stock worth $3,863,413 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 79.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

