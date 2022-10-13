Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 134.4% from the September 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of IAE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,240. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE)
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.