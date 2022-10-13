Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 134.4% from the September 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of IAE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,240. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 158.3% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 340,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 208,573 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 41.4% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 174,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 51,141 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 839,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 41,150 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 23.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.