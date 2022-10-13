VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) PT Lowered to $10.00

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.56% from the company’s current price.

VOXX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of VOXX International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

VOXX International Price Performance

VOXX stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.87. 5,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,646. The company has a market cap of $164.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.20. VOXX International has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.73 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 5.03%.

In other VOXX International news, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,606.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $66,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 540,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,290.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 263,343 shares of company stock worth $2,332,324. Insiders own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOXX International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in VOXX International during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VOXX International during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

(Get Rating)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

See Also

