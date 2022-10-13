VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Downgraded to “In-Line” at Imperial Capital

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Imperial Capital from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Imperial Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get VOXX International alerts:

VOXX International Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.80. 2,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. VOXX International has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $13.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at VOXX International

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $128.73 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,050,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,560,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other VOXX International news, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 558,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,606.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,050,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,560,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 263,343 shares of company stock worth $2,332,324 over the last three months. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of VOXX International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 184,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 2,676,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after buying an additional 349,542 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VOXX International

(Get Rating)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.