Vow (VOW) Price Hits $1.04 on Exchanges

Vow (VOW) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 13th. Vow has a market cap of $162.80 million and approximately $746,175.00 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vow has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Vow token can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00005337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,283.32 or 0.27195939 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010622 BTC.

Vow Profile

Vow launched on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow (VOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vow has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Vow is 0.97492269 USD and is down -13.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $670,770.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vowcurrency.com.”

