VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:VOC opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. VOC Energy Trust has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $8.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.50.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.77% and a return on equity of 95.32%. The business had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter.

VOC Energy Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOC Energy Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.77%. This is a boost from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 33.1% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the second quarter worth $513,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the second quarter worth $374,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the first quarter worth $752,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.