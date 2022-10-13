Visa (NYSE:V) PT Lowered to $260.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.93.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $178.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $174.83 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $336.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 37.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 74,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

