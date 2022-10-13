Visa (NYSE:V) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on V. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $254.93.

V stock opened at $174.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $174.83 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $329.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

