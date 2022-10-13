Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Short Interest Update

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the September 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 10.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Total Return Fund Stock Down 3.7 %

ZTR traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $5.97. 334,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,237. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $9.91.

Virtus Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

About Virtus Total Return Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

