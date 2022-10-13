Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $143.80

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $143.80 and last traded at $144.69, with a volume of 146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $268.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a current ratio of 8.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners Increases Dividend

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The closed-end fund reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.06 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $199.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.87 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,885 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,567 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

