Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.57

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 128529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPCE. Truist Financial lowered Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.00.

Virgin Galactic Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 9,801.09%. The company’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,049,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 132.8% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 19,370 shares during the period. 33.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Further Reading

