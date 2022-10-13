ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Acquired by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ViewRay during the first quarter worth $58,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 23,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,184. ViewRay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 131.20% and a negative return on equity of 75.54%. The business had revenue of $22.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of ViewRay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ViewRay from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ViewRay in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

