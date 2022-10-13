VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the September 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDL opened at $52.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.89. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $52.80 and a 1 year high of $65.27.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF ( NASDAQ:CDL Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Private Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.08% of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

