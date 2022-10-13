Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VSCO. UBS Group raised their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen started coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.08.

Shares of VSCO stock traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $33.66. The stock had a trading volume of 23,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,430. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.48.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 125.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,092,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,116,000 after purchasing an additional 609,003 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $13,616,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,904,000 after acquiring an additional 237,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 164.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 369,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 229,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 29.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,086,000 after purchasing an additional 179,274 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

