Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Vicor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VICR traded down $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,514. Vicor has a one year low of $49.23 and a one year high of $164.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter.

In other Vicor news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,971,385. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vicor news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $844,494.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,971,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 171,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,078,000 after buying an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the first quarter worth $2,147,000. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Vicor by 288.7% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 136,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 101,029 shares during the period. Finally, First Washington CORP raised its position in shares of Vicor by 105.2% during the first quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 58,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also

