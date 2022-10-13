VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target Cut to $34.50 by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VICI. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.72.

NYSE:VICI opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $35.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 154.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 139.4% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 92.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 120.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $34,000.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

