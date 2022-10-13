Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on VIAV. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of VIAV remained flat at $13.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,822. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.62 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $273,981.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,254.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth $628,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth $603,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth $454,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 102.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.