Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VRTX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $291.65.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $290.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.37. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $177.71 and a 1 year high of $305.95.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total transaction of $37,164,389.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,783.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,831 shares of company stock valued at $56,532,979. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,082 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 461,347 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.