Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.19

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $12.54 million and approximately $135,902.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000991 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,404.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00021696 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00265541 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00119991 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.25 or 0.00738247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.48 or 0.00564187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00260540 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,223,222 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate VTC through the process of mining. Vertcoin has a current supply of 65,218,397. The last known price of Vertcoin is 0.18578208 USD and is down -3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $71,522.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://vertcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

