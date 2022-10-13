Verge (XVG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.16 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $51.34 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,420.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00021652 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00264564 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00119983 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.91 or 0.00741040 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.40 or 0.00563312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00260441 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005157 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,058,775 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate XVG through the process of mining. Verge has a current supply of 16,513,037,325.323189. The last known price of Verge is 0.00306828 USD and is down -5.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,265,981.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://vergecurrency.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

